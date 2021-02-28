Last updated on .From the section Netball

Manchester Thunder have won three from three in the Netball Superleague so far this season

Alicia Scholes, daughter of ex-England football international Paul, made her Manchester Thunder debut as they thrashed Severn Stars 60-27 to go top of the Netball Superleague table.

The 19-year-old came on at wing attack in the fourth quarter and impressed coach Karen Greig as they cruised to a third straight win to start the season.

"Our youngsters are really stepping up for us," Greig said.

Elsewhere, Strathclyde Sirens beat London Pulse for a third straight win.

A fourth-quarter fightback by the Pulse, which saw them outscore the Sirens 10-6 in the last stanza, was not enough as the Scottish side hung on for a 35-30 victory.

The result leaves the Pulse still searching for their first win of the season.

Loughborough Lightning continued their good form with a 70-41 win against Leeds Rhinos, while Wasps bounced back from back-to-back defeats to beat Surrey Storm 47-33.

Superleague action continues on Monday with bottom-of-table Celtic Dragons looking for their first win of the season when they take on Saracens, while Severn Stars are up against Loughborough as they also search for their first triumph of the campaign.