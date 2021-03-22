Last updated on .From the section Netball

Sirens have won three of their seven league matches so far, drawing two and losing two

Strathclyde Sirens continued their best ever start to a Superleague season with a hard-fought 32-32 draw against two-time champions Wasps.

Having held Saracens Mavericks last weekend, the Glasgow-based outfit have now drawn twice against top-four teams.

Head coach Karen Atkinson said she was "mostly frustrated" and felt her side "should have won" as they held a two-goal lead one minute from full-time.

Team Bath are the only unbeaten side after a 50-30 win over Surrey Storm.

They remain behind league leaders Loughborough Lightning, who sat out this round, on goal difference.

After successive defeats last weekend, Manchester Thunder returned to winning ways with a comprehensive 69-33 victory over struggling Celtic Dragons.

Mavericks beat local rivals London Pulse 39-32 in a close encounter.

Wins for Bath, Thunder & Mavericks

Bath initially struggled to assert themselves against a dogged Storm, but led by eight goals at half-time and once again showed their strength in depth as they swapped Eboni Usoro-Brown for Roses team-mate Summer Artman.

Victory meant they kept their 100% record intact with six wins from six as they prepare for their second match of the round against Sirens on Monday.

Elsewhere, Malawi international Joyce Mvula shot an incredible 47 from 50 to make up the bulk of Thunder's goals as they got their top-four pursuit on track with victory over Dragons.

Dragons - the only team still without a win - started well in an intense opening quarter and trailed the defending champions by just three goals heading into the second.

But they managed just four goals in the second period, and Thunder upped the tempo with the introduction of Alicia Scholes to run away with the victory.

Mavericks overcame Pulse in a tightly contested match but were made to work for the three points as they lost the third quarter by two, but held on to their narrow lead to secure the win.

Game of the week - Sirens 32-32 Wasps

The 32-32 draw between Sirens and Wasps was only the second under this season's Superleague rules which permit draws

In previous seasons this fixture may have been referred to as a 'David versus Goliath' contest - the two-time champions against a side who were fresh to the Superleague in 2018 - but not this time.

Atkinson's side, who finished second from bottom in 2019, have been the league's surprise outfit this season and felt hard done by not to have come away with a victory against a side with four wins from seven.

The Scottish outfit took a deserved 25-23 lead into the final quarter but, after converting their centre pass, Wasps picked off a pass from an otherwise superb Gia Abernethy, resulting in a last-minute equalising goal from Rachel Dunn.

Atkinson told Sky Sports: "I think that we were in control for large periods of the game but there was just a bit of naivety in the end. I'm so proud of their fight, determination and spirit - defensively I thought that we were excellent."

Results & fixtures

Round seven

Sunday, 21 March

Manchester Thunder 69-33 Celtic Dragons

Saracens Mavericks 39-32 London Pulse

Surrey Storm 30-50 Team Bath

Strathclyde Sirens 32-32 Wasps

Monday, 22 March

Team Bath v Strathclyde Sirens

Leeds Rhinos v Severn Stars