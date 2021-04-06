Last updated on .From the section Netball

Sophie Morgan has represented Wales at two World Youth Cups and the 2011 Netball World Cup

Celtic Dragons have confirmed vice-captain Sophie Morgan has left the Superleague franchise.

The Wales international rejoined Dragons ahead of the 2020 season after spells with Surrey Storm and Manchester Thunder.

Morgan was missing from the squad for their game against Severn Stars on Sunday.

"I am going to miss the girls but will be here supporting them every step of the way," Morgan tweeted.

"The extra training sessions recently added to the schedule with no additional support or leeway have made it impossible for me to continue due to my location and work commitments."

Dragons director of netball Tania Hoffman had said following the defeat to Severn Stars that it was unlikely Morgan would figure again this season for a team who have lost all nine Superleague games.

"We are disappointed to confirm Sophie has made the decision to remove herself from the Celtic Dragons due to the conflicting needs of her professional life and her role as a player," Hoffman said.

"The challenges presented to us by the Coronavirus pandemic meant we started the Superleague campaign without the level of preparation we would have ideally wanted.

"This meant the addition of extra training sessions - none of which Sophie was able to make herself available for.

"We want to thank Sophie for her commitment to the franchise and she will be missed for the remainder of the 2021 season.

"We wish her the best as she looks to concentrate on growing her personal training business."