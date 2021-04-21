Last updated on .From the section Netball

Kyra Jones (left) has won more than 50 caps for Wales and played in more than 150 Superleague games

Former Wales international Kyra Jones has come out of retirement to join Severn Stars as a replacement for the injured Bethan Dyke.

Wales wing attack Dyke damaged her right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) against Celtic Dragons on 4 April.

Jones is available for selection for Stars' next game against Strathclyde Sirens on Sunday, 25 April.

"Joining Severn Stars was an opportunity I couldn't turn down really," said Jones.

"I am just gutted she [Bethan Dyke] isn't on the court with me or instead of me, but I know she will come back stronger than ever and I can't wait to see her get back out there."

Severn Stars head coach Melissa Bessell said: "I think I've been very lucky in being able to sign Kyra Jones.

"Bottom line is having to replace a player of Bethan Dyke's calibre is extremely difficult.

"But I've got a nice little diamond in Kyra to slip into the squad, it's onwards and upwards from here."