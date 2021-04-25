Last updated on .From the section Netball

Australia lost 52-51 to New Zealand in the final of the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool

Sydney has won the right to host the 2027 Netball World Cup.

It is the third time the Australian city will have staged the event, having previously held it in 1991 and 2015.

"We know that netball plays a key role in connecting and empowering young women and girls," said Netball Australia chair Paolina Hunt.

"An event such as this is a north star for young athletes who can now dream of working to represent the Diamonds in front of huge home crowds."

Give it a go yourself! Find out how to get into netball with the BBC Get Inspired guide

Australia have won a record 11 World Cup titles and got to the final of the 2019 competition, which took place in England, only to lose to New Zealand.

"Australia put in a strong bid and we are confident they will deliver an excellent event in the city of Sydney, as we have seen Netball Australia do so in the past," said International Netball Federation president Liz Nicholl.

The 2023 World Cup will be hosted by Cape Town in South Africa.