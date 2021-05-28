Last updated on .From the section Netball

Gia Abernethy says the return of crowds should inspire her side

Captain Gia Abernethy hopes the return of live crowds to netball can inspire Strathclyde Sirens towards their first-ever Superleague finals.

A limited audience will be at London's Copper Box Arena to watch the exiled Scots in action on Saturday and Sunday.

Sirens sit sixth after five wins in their last six games and wins over leaders Bath and Saracens Mavericks are needed to push for a top-four finish.

"To put ourselves in contention is huge," Abernethy said.

"We've been closer to the bottom of the ladder, maybe two or three wins for the year. To beat Bath would be huge ask, but it's definitely not a challenge we are shying away from and, in the Sunday game against Mavs, we know that we can match them."

Bath and Loughborough Lightning have already secured semi-final places, with Manchester Thunder expected to follow, but Sirens' surprise win over fourth-top Wasps last time out has put the Scots in the running along with Leeds Rhinos and seventh-top Saracens.

Sirens' improved form has come despite having to play their matches 500 miles from home because of Covid restrictions.

"Knowing we are going to have the crowd there will give us extra momentum," Abernethy added.

"Feeling the energy around you when there is a momentum shift is something we will thrive in."