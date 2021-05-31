Netball Superleague: Manchester Thunder into semi-finals; fight for fourth continues
Last updated on .From the section Netball
Manchester Thunder secured a place in the Netball Superleague semi-finals with back-to-back wins, leaving four teams vying for the final spot.
Thunder beat Severn Stars 55-43 and Surrey Storm 57-41 to join Bath and Loughborough Lightning in progressing.
Wasps hold fourth place going into their final two matches - the first of which is against fellow semi-final hopefuls Saracens Mavericks on Monday.
Leeds Rhinos and Strathclyde Sirens are also in contention for a top-four spot.
The Sirens lost 48-37 to Bath in their first match of the weekend, but recovered to beat the Mavericks 41-35 and move up to fifth in the table.
The Rhinos are sixth after losing 59-51 to Lightning - who also beat Celtic Dragons 59-35 this weekend - and the Mavericks complete the top seven.
On Friday, Bath began their weekend with a 45-32 victory over Severn Stars, and London Pulse inflicted a 52-30 defeat on Dragons, who remain bottom, to secure their fourth win of the season.
- Catch-up with round 16 of the Netball Superleague
- 'We're relentless - nobody works harder than a Siren'
- England announce 2021-22 squad
Game of the week - Saracens Mavericks 35-41 Strathclyde Sirens
Given how tight the scrap is for top-four places, both teams may have viewed this as 'must-win'.
It was the Sirens who held their composure and moved up to fifth as the Mavericks slipped further down the table. They do have four games to play, though - more than any other side in the league.
The Sirens started well and were three goals to the good at half-time, as captain Gia Abernethy linked defence with attack well. Youngster Emma Barrie missed only three shots all game, contributing 24 of her team's points.
The Mavericks, who last featured in a semi-final in 2016, struggled to find the answers - head coach Kat Ratnapala said her side were "not good enough" and blamed a lack of consistency for their league position.
Her Sirens counterpart Karen Atkinson described her side as "fearless", and said at the start of the season "no-one would expect us to be anywhere near top four".
Results & fixtures
Round 17 & 18
Friday, 28 May
Celtic Dragons 30-52 London Pulse
Severn Stars 32-45 Team Bath
Saturday, 29 May
Loughborough Lightning 59-35 Celtic Dragons
Manchester Thunder 55-43 Severn Stars
Strathclyde Sirens 37-48 Team Bath
Sunday, 30 May
Loughborough Lightning 59-51 Leeds Rhinos
Saracens Mavericks 35-41 Strathclyde Sirens
Manchester Thunder 57-41 Surrey Storm
Monday, 31 May
Leeds Rhinos v Surrey Storm (17:15 BST)
Saracens Mavericks v Wasps (19:15 BST)
|Vitality Netball Superleague table 2021
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|For
|Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|Team Bath
|18
|17
|1
|0
|880
|647
|233
|51
|Loughborough Lightning
|18
|16
|2
|0
|984
|708
|276
|48
|Manchester Thunder
|18
|15
|3
|0
|972
|748
|224
|45
|Wasps
|18
|10
|7
|1
|812
|724
|88
|31
|Strathclyde Sirens
|18
|9
|7
|2
|734
|746
|-12
|29
|Leeds Rhinos
|17
|9
|8
|0
|835
|817
|18
|27
|Saracens Mavericks
|16
|8
|7
|1
|714
|709
|5
|25
|London Pulse
|17
|4
|13
|0
|646
|720
|-74
|12
|Severn Stars
|18
|3
|15
|0
|653
|877
|-224
|9
|Surrey Storm
|17
|2
|15
|0
|662
|838
|-176
|6
|Celtic Dragons
|17
|1
|16
|0
|602
|960
|-358
|3
- 'I also faced the ugly side of football': Mark Walters looks back at a pioneer of race in the game
- Defying gravity with Lily Rice: The first person ever to land a wheelchair backflip