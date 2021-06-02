Last updated on .From the section Netball

New Zealand won the last World Cup in 2019, which was held in Liverpool

Netball's global governing body has changed its name to World Netball in a rebrand that intends to "create real impact" in the sport.

The organisation, formerly called the International Netball Federation, says it aims to increase participation, hold more events and inspire change.

World Netball president Liz Nicholl said: "Netball is a sport which creates chances, opportunities, connections, and communities for millions.

"Now is the time to look forward."

Netball has a long-term aim of becoming an Olympic sport, although former England netball chief Joanna Adams said three years ago the sport was "£20m and 20 years away" from the Games.

"Our rebrand signals our intent to create real impact in the world of netball, with a vision to create a sport open to all, allowing netballers to embrace the opportunities the sport brings as well as achieving their full potential," Nicholl said.

Netball is one of the most played sports in the world by women with more than 20 million participants and the most played sport by women in the UK.