Bethan Dyke joined Severn Stars from Celtic Dragons in 2019

Bethan Dyke has been included in Wales' senior international netball squad despite being ruled out of the remainder of the Superleague season.

Dyke damaged an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) playing for Seven Stars against Celtic Dragons in April.

Suzy Drane and Nia Jones are among seven members of the 2018 Commonwealth Games squad that are named.

"I am really looking forward to working with this talented group," head coach Sara Hale said.

"It was really important for us to get the balance right between youth and experience, and I believe we have done that.

"Each of these athletes not only add value in their own right, but they each bring something different to the team both on and off the court, and for me that's really exciting.

"Of course, there have been some difficult decisions to make, but ultimately, I believe that this group of athletes will be able to take Wales to the next level, as we aim to qualify for the Commonwealth Games and 2023 Netball World Cup."

Thirteen of the 23-strong squad play in Superleague, with seven of those representing Celtic Dragons.

Wales netball squad: Carys Allen, Rebecca Baker, Millie Carter, Betsy Creak, Suzy Drane, Morganne Dunne, Bethan Dyke, Celyn Emanuel, Lydia Hitchings, Lucy Howells, Clare Jones, Kyra Jones, Nia Jones, Chelsea Lewis, Zoe Matthewman, Sophie Morgan, Shona O'Dwyer, Ella Porter, Ella Powell-Davies, Eleanor Roberts, Georgia Rowe, Christina Shaw, Leila Thomas.