Leeds Rhinos are in their first season in the Superleague

Leeds Rhinos will be granted a place in the Superleague semi-finals despite a positive coronavirus test meaning their last two league matches were cancelled.

Rhinos needed six points from their last two games to make top the four.

However, a rule league states that if a match is cancelled, the result from the fixture between the teams in the first half of the season is counted.

So their earlier 40-38 and 65-35 wins over Pulse and Dragons mean they are through to the semi-finals.

Although Rhinos held their top-four hopes in their own hands, Strathclyde Sirens, Wasps and Saracens Mavericks had all still been in contention for a top-four spot.

Rhinos, who were not scheduled to play a game in round 19, were one of two franchises forced to self-isolate this week - Wasps' game against Surrey Storm was postponed after a Wasps player returned a positive coronavirus test.

The Yorkshire-based franchise, who have impressed under head coach Dan Ryan in their debut season, join Team Bath, Loughborough Lightning and Manchester Thunder in the semi-finals.

The games will take place on Saturday, 26 June with the final set to be played the following day at the Copperbox in London.

"The health and safety of our athletes and staff has been at the forefront of everyone's minds during this process and although we would have all wished to have played our remaining fixtures the isolation period and return to play protocols do not allow for this at this stage in the season," said Rhinos franchise director Dan Busfield.

"We are so proud of everything Dan Ryan and his team have achieved so far in our debut season and we are delighted to see them now qualify for the playoffs, albeit not in the circumstances we would have anticipated."