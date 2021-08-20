Last updated on .From the section Netball

Nia Jones has played football and netball for Wales

Wales' netball players are "buzzing" ahead of their first game in more than two years, says team member Nia Jones.

The side's last run out was during the 2019 summer test series in Cardiff when they beat Trinidad and Tobago 72-64.

No international games have been played since because of Covid-19, but Wales face Northern Ireland and Scotland this weekend.

"It feels like it's been so long since we've actually competed," Jones said.

Wales will return to action with new head coach Sara Hale at the helm for the first time.

Previous incumbent Australian Julie Hoornweg left her post in November 2019, with former player and assistant coach Hale promoted to the role in February 2020.

"She was a really special player," Jones said of Hale.

"I was fortunate to play with her when I was a younger player in the senior squad and really looked up to her as our captain and as a defender."

Sara Hale represented Wales at two Commonwealth Games and at three World Championships

Hale worked as an assistant coach to Tracey Neville at Manchester Thunder and later had a spell on her England staff.

"She's got experience in her own right but it's really cool for us that she was a previous Welsh international," added Jones.

"She's lived in our shoes and knows how difficult but rewarding it is to represent Wales at netball.

"We can really relate to her and are enjoying her reign so far."

Wales will play Northern Ireland on Saturday, 21 August (16:00 BST) and Scotland on Sunday, 22 August (13:00 BST) at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

"It's cool that there's no pressure on these matches," said Severn Stars' Jones, who can play wing defence or goal defence.

"They're not ranking matches and there's no crowd pressure for some of the girls that it's maybe a little bit newer for.

"It's a really great opportunity to play international standard games against some teams that we are going to be competing with when it gets to those major championships."