The win was the Swifts' seventh national netball league title

England's Helen Housby and Nat Haythornthwaite helped NSW Swifts win Australia's Super Netball Grand Final with a 63-59 win over GWS Giants.

Sam Wallace scored 48 goals for the Swifts and three two-point super shots, while England's Jo Harten hit 28 goals and six super shots for the Giants.

"They were another level from the first whistle," said Giants captain Harten.

As both teams are based in New South Wales, this was the first time a state derby was contested in a Grand Final.

Both sides have spent 67 days away from Sydney after being relocated because of Covid restrictions.