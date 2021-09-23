Last updated on .From the section Netball

England claimed a first ever series win in New Zealand after a final-quarter fightback helped them beat the world champions 49-45 in Christchurch.

After a tight start, the Silver Ferns opened up a 10-goal lead at half-time.

But the introduction of Eleanor Cardwell in the shooting circle allowed England to find their flow and they went into the final 15 four goals down.

Serena Guthrie's turnover helped the visitors to a narrow lead with 10 minutes left and they held on to win.

"We showed grit and that is something we can build on," said England defender Geva Mentor, who returned to the side this series after two years away.

England lost the series 3-0 last time they visited New Zealand in 2020 and after taking a brief lead at the beginning of the match it looked as if another defeat was on the cards.

The Roses squandered turnovers as they struggled to get into the shooting circle and New Zealand seized their moment with a fluid attack to lead 26-16 at half-time.

Cardwell replaced goal shooter George Fisher at the break and seemed to be the key to England's attack, helping them cut the Silver Ferns' lead to 36-32 at the end of the third quarter.

And it was Guthrie's defence that proved decisive in the end, with the captain's tip allowing her side to take the lead and ultimately claim a historic victory.

