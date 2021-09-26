Last updated on .From the section Netball

Geva Mentor played a key role in England's first series win in New Zealand

England netballer Geva Mentor has made a social media plea for help returning to Australia from New Zealand amid Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Mentor, 37, from Bournemouth, says she is "effectively stranded" until November after the cancellation of the Red Roses' Test series in Australia.

"I can potentially get out of New Zealand to anywhere in the world, but I can't get to Australia," she said.

"Even then, I face going via Fiji after a night there and then back to Sydney."

Mentor is based in Melbourne where she is captain of Collingwood Magpies in the country's Super Netball league.

Quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to Australia is currently suspended and airlines have dramatically reduced the number of available flights between the two countries.

The England squad had originally been due to fly from New Zealand to Australia on an exempt charter flight on Saturday, but will instead return home via Singapore on Wednesday.

That decision came after confirmation "evolving Covid-19 restrictions" in Australia had forced the series to be cancelled.

Mentor, who is unvaccinated, faces missing large parts of the Super Netball season while she stays with family on New Zealand's North Island.

She had played her part in the Red Roses' historic series win against New Zealand earlier this month.

"The rest of the girls can of course get on a flight back home to England, but that's no good for me and I'm the only one who is effectively stranded here," Mentor told BBC South Today.

"I've been in conversation with other sporting governing bodies and seeing if there's any other teams stuck here trying to get back into Australia.

"I've also been trying to reach influencers, politicians, entrepreneurs - anyone really who might have a spot on a plane I can bag to make it back.

"I really don't mind which port I get back to in Australia, I just need to get back there and have plenty of time to book into quarantine, prepare for pre-season and then the Commonwealth Games next year."