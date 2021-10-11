Last updated on .From the section Netball

South Africa are ranked fifth in the world

Wales will return to international netball action when they face South Africa in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, on Sunday, 24 October.

Head coach Sarah Hale will see her team, ranked ninth in the world, face a team four places above them.

Hale says Wales have the chance to test themselves as they bid to qualify for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"Any opportunity for us to play against South Africa is a welcome one," said Hale.

"We are really looking forward to travelling to Northern Ireland to face the SPAR Proteas to test ourselves in what is a crucial year for us."

Scotland also face South Africa in Lisburn.