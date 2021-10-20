Last updated on .From the section Netball

The coronavirus pandemic has had a "devastating" impact on netball in Wales, according to Wales Netball chief executive Sarah Jones.

Jones, who will step down in December after six years in the post, said the sport has been "knocked back probably five to six years".

"It's been devastating, absolutely devastating," Jones told a Senedd committee on Wednesday.

"We lost about 65% of our revenue streams overnight."

Jones added that netball was the last sport to return after lockdown and said it was the "biggest team sport in Wales".

"We literally just had to turn it off to prioritise the safety of anybody that was playing our sport," she said.

"We then had people that were getting frustrated that you could see rugby, football or these other sports that play outdoors starting to go back but yet netball wasn't able to.

"We are finding that women, generally speaking, are more nervous to return.

"We know they've been disproportionately affected in terms of childcare and other life balances, but we're also finding there's a much a more nervous approach to returning to the sport given the nature of it, and given obviously the impact of Covid.

"It's going to take a long time to recover to pre-Covid levels."