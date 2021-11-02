Last updated on .From the section Netball

Wales Netball have appointed Vicki Sutton as chief executive following the departure of Sarah Jones after six years in the post.

Sutton has been promoted from her previous role as head of growth, after what chair Catherine Lewis described as a vigorous multi-stage recruitment process.

"We are really pleased to appoint Vicki as our new CEO," said Lewis.

"We had some outstanding candidates but Vicki stood out."

Lewis added: "Her impressive background in Welsh sport and her knowledge of the community game are key attributes which will serve her well in the new role as Wales Netball drives forward with its new strategic plan."

Sutton, who has also previously held leadership roles at Welsh Rowing, will take up her new position on 23 November.

Her predecessor Jones was named interim chief executive in June 2015 following the resignation of Alun Davies and took the job on a permanent basis six months later.

She announced her decision to leave in September saying: "The time is right for me to move on to undertake a very different challenge.

"I have put my heart and soul into leading Wales Netball and it has been an absolute privilege."