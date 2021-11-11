Last updated on .From the section Netball

Helen Housby, Jo Harten and Natalie Haythornthwaite helped England to Commonwealth Games gold in 2018

Three stars of England's 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning side have returned to the squad for the home series against Jamaica.

Helen Housby, Jo Harten and Natalie Haythornthwaite are all included in head coach Jess Thirlby's 16.

The announcement also sees the return of experienced international Stacey Francis-Bayman.

The Vitality Roses Reunited series is part of England's preparations for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Housby, Harten and Haythornthwaite were among several Australia-based players who missed the series victory in New Zealand in September because of coronavirus restrictions.

Haythornthwaite is returning to England to rejoin her first club Manchester Thunder for the 2022 season.

Jamaica, ranked fourth in the world, will face England, ranked third, at London's Copper Box Arena on 28 November before wrapping up the series with two matches in two days at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on 4 and 5 December.

Thirlby said the return of the big name players "strengthens an already talented and well-established group".

She added: "There is a great energy among everyone which speaks to the environment and culture we feel represents this team and that we work hard to cultivate day in day out."

Veterans Geva Mentor and Chelsea Pitman are unavailable for personal reasons.

England squad: Imogen Allison, Eleanor Cardwell, Jade Clarke, Beth Cobden, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis, Funmi Fadoju, Georgina Fisher, Stacey Francis-Bayman, Layla Guscoth, Serena Guthrie, Natalie Haythornthwaite, Jo Harten, Helen Housby, Laura Malcolm, Eboni Usoro-Brown, Francesca Williams.