Sara Francis-Bayman won a bronze medal with England at the 2010 Commonwealth Games

Loughborough Lightning head coach and director of netball Sara Francis-Bayman is to take an 18-month leave of absence from the role.

Lightning won their first Superleague title in June with a 49-32 victory over Team Bath.

And Francis-Bayman now wants to spend time with her wife Stacey, who plays for West Coast Fever in Australia.

Her assistant, Victoria Burgess, will step up into the dual roles until the 36-year-old ex-England player returns.

"It seems like a strange time to leave after winning our first championship, but it's time for me to prioritise things other than netball," Francis-Bayman said.

"I will be staying connected with the coaching team from afar and I'm massively grateful for the support I've received from the university to allow me to maintain those links."

Lightning will begin the defence of their title on 5 February with a match against London Pulse.