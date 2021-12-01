Tamsin Greenway will take charge of her first Test series when Scotland face Barbados in Glasgow

International Test series: Scotland v Barbados When: Thursday 2 December & Friday 3 December Where: Emirates Arena, Glasgow Starts: 19:25 GMT Coverage: Watch both matches via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer

"I love the dream, I love the fairy-tale ending," Scotland netball head coach Tamsin Greenway says from an empty gym studio.

The question to the former England international with Commonwealth, World Cup, and Superleague medals - why Scotland? A nation with very little pedigree in netball and with a squad of part-time players.

"When I first started playing for England, we were 20 goals behind Australia and New Zealand. Now we've bridged that gap.

"There are so many opportunities for some of the nations further down the rankings to do that. Scotland have huge potential because they've got the vision to do that on and off the court."

The challenge was difficult enough, but Greenway succeeded Gail Parata at the beginning of March 2020, right before Covid-19 locked down the world.

The 39-year-old was handed a piece of paper with the current squad on it, and didn't meet any of them face-to-face for six months. Normal training only started to resume in October last year, with meaningful games not arriving until 2021.

The revolution must start with a Zoom call, it seems.

"It can be really impersonal at times, especially when you don't know people," she says. "It was strange trying to build those relationships and get my message across in how I wanted to coach.

"When the players first came in and had sessions, they were saying to the management: 'What's she like?'"

In her own words, Greenway is direct and honest, which meant some tough love early on. Training at seven o'clock in the morning is a regular occurrence for the squad, most of whom have studying and jobs to do alongside their netball careers.

Demanding more from a group for whom netball is not their sole focus is one thing, but getting them to relish it is quite another.

"You've got to get them to buy into the dream, too, and that's difficult," Greenway acknowledges. "One of the first questions I asked them when I got the gig and we were all together was: Why do you play? Why are you here?"

Greenway had always aspired to shoot the World Cup-winning goal for England, having been obsessed with netball as a 10-year-old, but found the answers to her question were varied among the Scotland squad.

Some had no proper exposure to the elite game as a child, but had talent, so kept playing their hobby without a defined goal.

"That was one of the shifts for me," Greenway explains. "So I said: 'Right in 10 years' time, when you walk out that door and we have a new group come through, I want that group to say: 'I'm playing for the Thistles because I saw Claire Brownie playing at the Emirates when I was 12 years old and she absolutely smashed it.'

"They've got an opportunity to leave that legacy. So it's about pushing them to get the maximum out of them while they can still survive and work and have a life as well.

"We've pushed them in all kinds of ways the last nine months and I couldn't be more pleased with how they've adapted."

'The dream is to do something like Monday Night Football'

As well as on the court, Greenway is passionate about the possibilities of growing the game, having been part of Sky's TV coverage of the Netball Superleague from the beginning, providing commentary and analysis.

She feels netball has barely tapped into its potential as a sport, both in terms of how the game is played and its ability to connect with people.

"The dream is to do something like Monday Night Football with Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher with the screen," she says.

"There's always a space for netball on TV and we want that, it needs to be there along with the analysis part as well.

"But we also need to understand how the audience engages in our sport. How do we engage with them? Because they don't necessarily need to watch the full hour and a half on TV.

"I think the Strathclyde Sirens and Netball Scotland are actually one of the best in the world in doing that with [chief executive] Clare Nelson at the helm because she is far more creative about how they sell it."

On the court, Barbados, ranked five places below Scotland, are in town for a two-match Test series, which Greenway views as the start of their journey given the disruption of the last 18 months.

The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next summer is a big target, as Scotland at least look to emulate their world ranking (currently eighth) at major championships, which they failed to do at the 2019 World Cup.

"You have to remember we're going in blind," Greenway says. "The last footage I have of Barbados is the 2019 World Cup with a very different squad. For me success will be a shift in how I want the team to play and how they approach the game.

"I always play to win but I think that definite shift and playing with purpose is key to what I'm looking for."