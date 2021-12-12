Last updated on .From the section Netball

Lydia Hitchings currently plays for Bath Toucans in the Netball Premier League 2

Welsh netballer Lydia Hitchings is hoping to challenge fast fashion after launching her own line of sustainable swimwear.

Like many, she was hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic with being out of work and unable to play her sport.

She used the time to create custom made bikinis, an operation that was run from her bedroom at her parents' house.

"If it wasn't for that (lockdown), I wouldn't have had time to get it off the ground, order fabrics, make the bikinis or create a social media presence," Hitchings said.

Hitchings did a textiles degree at Cardiff Met University and took inspiration from a chance conversation with a lecturer.

"We were doing prints for greetings cards and wrapping paper so I had a portfolio and my lecturer said 'this would be nice on swimwear', and it just flicked a switch."

The 24-year-old created 'Rosy Cheeks' as part of her final-year project and posted a bikini to her cousin to model as she built her brand.

She then applied for a grant to buy a sewing machine and was able to get one-to-one support from Big Ideas Wales.

"At uni I'd dip in and out of the sewing room but it was kind of intimidating," she said.

"I thought nobody else will sew the bikinis for me, so I've got to learn myself."

With the help of YouTube tutorial videos, Hitchings was able to gain confidence and now makes her own made-to-order bikinis with her own design patterns.

"The main thing for me is because my bikinis are custom made, I don't have a load of waste sitting out the back, I collect all my old bits of thread and fabric to recycle."

Hitchings has managed to attract the attention of social media influencers and reality TV stars including Made in Chelsea's Ruby Adler.

Influencer Ruby Adler modelled one of Hitchings' bikinis on social media

International netball ambitions on hold

Hitchings tore her ACL while playing netball at the World Youth Cup in 2017 and missed the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

She has made the difficult decision to step back from the Wales set-up for a little while ahead of next year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, but hopes to be part of it again in the future.

"We're not paid to play netball, but we're proud to be there and enjoy it," Hitchings said.

"Definitely putting on the Welsh dress makes you feel immensely proud.

"I have had to take a step out to find a career path, prioritise that and then get back to netball.

"I had a chat with Sara (Hale) at the end of September and she was so supportive, it's nice to know the door is still open. I'd love to give it a go for the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in 2023."

Hitchings currently plays for Bath Toucans.

She spends her Mondays working on swimwear and the rest of the week on reception at a dental surgery.

"I'd like to be able to focus on Rosy Cheeks but there's no security, I'm not at the stage where I can pay myself every month yet, but that would be the goal," she added.

"It's very seasonal so now going into Christmas, it's brainstorming time for new ideas."