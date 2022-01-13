Geva Mentor hopes to lead England to back-to-back Commonwealth Gold medals later this year

Geva Mentor says the nerves will still be there when she steps out on court against South Africa on Saturday to win her 150th England netball cap.

The 37-year-old will make her landmark appearance more than two decades on from her international debut.

"I can't believe I've got to this point when you consider what's gone before in recent years with the pandemic and relocating," she told BBC South Today.

"But I don't take anything for granted and I try to enjoy the occasion."

Mentor, recalled to the Red Roses squad for the Quad Series against South Africa, New Zealand and Australia at London's Copper Box Arena starting on Saturday, made her England debut at the age of 16 in July 2001.

She will once again come up against the side she faced on debut in New Zealand as England step up their preparations for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August.

"To still be able to pull on the red dress and represent my country alongside some great team-mates is something extra special," she said.

"To reach 150 caps in my home country and hopefully with a few friends and family in the crowd as well to share it with is going to be nice.

"There's been a lot of faces that have come and gone in the two decades I've been part of an England team. But each time I step out on court, it's exciting and I still have the nerves that come with it."

Originally from Bournemouth but now living and playing in Australia, Mentor was part of the team that won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and was awarded a CBE for her services to netball in 2019.

She hopes to make history in a few months as England aim to become back-to-back gold medallists for the first time.

"It's exciting preparation for what's ahead this summer," Mentor added. "It's nice to have top teams here playing against us at the start of the year.

"We're really getting the team and things in place around where we want to be later this year, we want to do something no England team has ever done in retaining our Commonwealth title.

"But we'll have our eyes open with this Quad Series, giving it a good crack, but also building up our knowledge of our own combinations and those of our opponents too."