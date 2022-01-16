Last updated on .From the section Netball

Wales were in action on home soil for the first time since 2019

Wales are on the brink of qualifying for the Commonwe;ath Games after beat Gibraltar 82-27 to complete a dominant series win in their first matches played on home soil since 2019.

Wins over the Republic of Ireland on Friday and the Isle of Man on Saturday were followed by Sunday's victory over Gibraltar.

It was the first time the nations had played each other and Wales' win secured overall victory in the round robin series in Ebbw Vale.

The ranking points earned also put Wales on the brink of qualifying for this summer's Games in Birmingham.

More to follow.