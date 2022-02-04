Loughborough Lightning won the 2021 Superleague title for the first time in their history

The 2022 Superleague kicks off on Saturday with a double-header weekend at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham - the same venue that will host netball at the Commonwealth Games in August.

Last season, games were played at centralised venues in Wakefield and London, but this season sees home and away fixtures return with some weekends seeing teams play twice.

Can Loughborough Lightning retain the title they won for the first time last year? Can anyone force their way into Commonwealth squad contention?

BBC Sport caught up with former Roses head coach and Manchester Thunder performance operations director Tracey Neville to get her thoughts and predictions for the 2022 campaign.

Who are the key ins and outs?

"There are a few teams that have picked some key signings - my franchise Manchester Thunder have picked up Natalie Metcalf and Shadine van der Merwe and if you combine them with what we already have - that is a pretty strong seven. I'm very excited because sat behind them are a few youngsters as well.

"The unusual signing and the one we weren't expecting was Peace Proscovia to Surrey Storm. She was established out in Super Netball in Australia and Storm got the catch to bring her over - to add such a key shooter to their team this year alongside Sophia Candappa, who has moved to Storm from Wasps, as a feeding machine they will be one to watch.

"Eboni Usoro-Brown will be a massive loss to Team Bath but they should do well with Phumza Maweni coming in, adding to that defensive unit of Layla Guscoth and Imogen Allison who we saw in the recent international series.

"Loughborough Lightning have lost two of their key defenders from last season but they still have Mary Cholhok in the front and they've signed Roses international Fran Williams, who is a very underrated defender, along with Zanele Vimbela.

"Saracens Mavericks have lost Jo Tripp and added Jameela McCarthy from Trinidad and Tobago, but Tripp is a really experienced defender - she's been around the Superleague for a long time - and she's been very strong in that defensive unit. She will be a massive loss."

Three youngsters to watch

"Zara Everitt [London Pulse]: She was included in Jess Thirlby's England's squad of 15 in the Quad Series so she's obviously been impressing on her journey through the Roses programme.

"Yomi Eza-Wilson [Thunder]: I'm going to back this defender - we're setting her on at goal keeper. She's only 17 and hasn't had any Superleague experience at all - I'm not sure how she comes out with ball yet but she's another one that I'm backing.

"Emma Barrie [Strathclyde Sirens]: She's the next Lesley MacDonald for Scotland. She's been a little bit injured in pre-season but I think this year and next she will keep getting better and better."

Who are the underdogs?

"A team who totally underperformed last year are Severn Stars - who have now got Cat Tuivaiti and combined with Liana Leota I just think 'how are you going to stop that feed?' We've got them in our second game so hopefully they've not formed relationships yet - I'm hoping they might be a bit rusty!

"Pulse could be a difficult side to beat - they're a young up-and-coming team. They've lost Sigi Berger and Lefebre Rademan but I don't think that is a negative because we'll see Olivia Tchine stepping into that role. They've recruited two of Thunder's youngsters as well so they're going for that young, long-term development of the team. They'll take a few wins off the big teams this year."

Who will make the Grand Finals?

"In terms of top four - based on the teams from last season and the players teams have signed this year - I will go with Bath, Lightning, Thunder and Mavericks.

"We can't get away from champions Lightning but the teams who will make it are the ones with the most international players.

"Bath have Serena Guthrie, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis and, although she's not an international player, Kim Borger as goal shooter is a shooting machine and another strong connection.

"Thunder have got a chance to get off to a really good start - we've got Celtic Dragons and Stars in the first two games so for us not to have a good start in that opening weekend would be pretty disappointing.

"Mavericks had such a strong team last year and they have a great coach in Kat Ratnapala and they're an established team but they don't get the results that they should get with the players they have.

"I'm predicting a Thunder v Bath final - and I'll always back Thunder."

Tracey Neville was speaking to BBC Sport's Jess Anderson.