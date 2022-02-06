Last updated on .From the section Netball

Sirens and Wasps recorded the Superleague's first-ever draw last season with Sirens taking the spoils in the other 2021 game

Manchester Thunder and Saracens Mavericks secured their second consecutive wins of the season on day two of the Superleague's opening weekend in Birmingham.

Meanwhile, Team Bath suffered a shock 52-48 loss to London Pulse.

Bath head coach Anna Stembridge said: "They caused us a headache."

Strathclyde Sirens earned their first success of the campaign over two-time champions Wasps, who are without a win along with Celtic Dragons.

Loughborough Lightning's game against Leeds Rhinos was called off due to Covid cases and injury troubles in the Rhinos camp.

Bath, who were without star signing Phumza Maweni and Roses captain Serena Guthrie, were stunned by a rampant Pulse who showed composure and class in front of a raucous crowd.

"It shows everyone what we can do, we can win and we can make the top four," said Pulse defender Funmi Fadoju. "We can beat any team out there if we put our heart into it."

Elsewhere, Wasps started well but struggled in the second-half against a tenacious Sirens. They capitulated in the third quarter, scoring six goals to Sirens' 14 as the Scottish outfit grew into the game and took a 50-45 win.

Mavericks kept up their momentum, coming from behind and withstanding significant pressure to earn a hard-fought 61-54 win over Dragons.

Thunder were ruthless in a 70-45 victory over Stars, racking up an impressive 149 goals across their first two games.

What did we learn from the opening weekend?

There has long been talk the Superleague is not as competitive as it's Australian and New Zealand counterparts.

But the opening weekend saw tight scorelines, swings in momentum and upsets. Could this season be the most competitive yet?

It would be difficult to imagine a situation where any one of Bath, Thunder or Lightning miss out on a top-four place. Bath and Thunder have made the semi-finals every year since 2016, while Lightning are the defending champions.

That said, the challenge for a coveted top-four spot is certainly up for grabs, and it seems a number of sides have put themselves into contention.

Mavericks started strong last year but fell away towards the end of the season. Having produced two epic wins over Bath, losses against Pulse and Sirens then left them struggling to bridge the gap. Successive wins this weekend will give them confidence and a desire to take it one step further.

Wasps failed to make the top four last season for the first time since they entered the Superleague in 2017. They have not got off to the best start, with back-to-back defeats on the opening weekend - both largely down to poor third-quarter performances.

Wasps head coach Mel Mansfield will need to rectify this to keep her side in the mix, particularly with other traditionally mid-table sides ready to pounce on dropped points.

They include last year's surprise outfit Sirens, who have an imposing shooter in Niamh McCall and a defensive rock in Towera Vinkhumbo.

Pulse showed grit and determination to fend off five-time champions Bath, with stand-out performances from Fadoju and shooter Olivia Tchine. They were not far off the pace against Lightning on Saturday either, confirming their top-four credentials.

And that's before we have seen Leeds Rhinos, who finished fourth last year, but were unable to play this weekend - and will face Sirens in their first game on Friday.

Earlier this week, we asked you to pick your top four and here's what you predicted:

But now that you've seen what's on display, have you changed your mind? You can still choose who you think will make the finals here.

Results

Round two

Sunday, 6 February

Wasps 44-50 Strathclyde Sirens

London Pulse 52-48 Team Bath

Celtic Dragons 54-61 Saracens Mavericks

Severn Stars 45-70 Manchester Thunder