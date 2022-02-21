Last updated on .From the section Netball

Peace Proscovia scored 94 goals across Surrey Storm's two games against Team Bath and Loughborough Lightning

Five-time champions Team Bath suffered a second defeat of the season after a second-half surge from Surrey Storm saw them triumph 62-58.

Saracens Mavericks and Manchester Thunder also both won to continue their unbeaten runs.

Leeds Rhinos held off winless Celtic Dragons to earn a 57-52 victory, while London Pulse overcame Wasps 52-35.

Reigning champions Loughborough Lightning beat Surrey Storm 72-56.

Strathclyde Sirens, missing key defender Towera Vinkhumbo due to Covid, were the latest side to lose to a ruthless Manchester Thunder, who dominated the last quarter and won another high-scoring game 71-60.

Wasps fell apart in the third quarter, scoring just five goals to Pulse's 18, and spiralling to a third defeat of the campaign.

Storm held their own against Lightning in their second game of the weekend, but were unable to fight back - as they did against Bath - after Lightning scored an impressive 24 goals in the opening 15 minutes.

What is going on at Team Bath?

It is too early to predict who will make the semi-finals, or rule sides out of contention, but Bath's two losses in four games does seem uncharacteristic of last year's finalists.

Last season they were unbeaten until round nine and dubbed favourites for Superleague glory.

After the second-round loss to Pulse, head coach Anna Stembridge said "reaching the last four or final isn't based on the first or second rounds".

But with competition for top-four places perhaps more intense than ever, Stembridge will be keen to secure a semi-final spot as early as possible.

Bath have been without Roses captain Serena Guthrie since the start of the season, with several other key players also out

It is no secret the Blue and Golds are combatting Covid cases and managing the return of players who have had the virus.

Roses captain Serena Guthrie has still not featured for her domestic side this season and the absence of experienced players Rachel Shaw and Hannah Passmore has forced Bath to call on training partners to fill in.

The loss of Roses defender Eboni Usoro-Brown to Queensland Firebirds is also a big one as she formed a formidable partnership in last year's campaign with fellow international Layla Guscoth.

That said, Storm have threatened to challenge the big hitters from the outset. A high-scoring game against Thunder in round three was evidence of their attacking prowess and, with prolific Ugandan shooter Peace Proscovia in the fold, they pose a threat to any side.

Bath head coach Stembridge said: "To be fair to Storm they stifled us. We lacked the ability to change the angle and keep the ball moving. We changed that in the fourth quarter but we allowed the score to go out too far and the momentum was with them.

"I'm proud of the girls and the way they went out in that fourth quarter but disappointed to come away with the loss.

"It's public knowledge it's been a hard few weeks for us so we're still managing return to play - but it is what it is for everyone."

Fixtures & results

Round four

Friday, 18 February

Team Bath 58-62 Surrey Storm

Saturday, 19 February

Celtic Dragons 52-57 Leeds Rhinos

Sunday, 20 February

Severn Stars 52-62 Saracens Mavericks

Monday, 21 February

Strathclyde Sirens 60-71 Manchester Thunder

London Pulse 52-35 Wasps

Surrey Storm 56-72 Loughborough Lightning