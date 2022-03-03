Last updated on .From the section Netball

Wales were in action earlier this year against Republic of Ireland, the Isle of Man and Gibraltar as they played on home soil for the first time since 2019

Wales will compete in the Commonwealth Games after World Netball and the Commonwealth Games federation confirmed the final line-up for the 2022 event.

Wales have been named alongside Uganda, Scotland, Trinidad and Tobago, Northern Ireland and Barbados after rising to eighth position in the world rankings.

They join Australia, New Zealand, England, Malawi, Jamaica and South Africa in competing for gold.

"It is really pleasing to have confirmation," coach Sara Moore said.

The Commonwealth Games will be staged in Birmingham between Thursday, 28 July and Monday, 8 August with the NEC Arena hosting the netball.

"As a group we have been transparent about our aspirations and targets and qualifying for Commonwealth Games was one of those, so it's great to have achieved that," Moore said.

"Wales Netball absolutely need to have a team represented in every major tournament moving forward, whether that's a Commonwealth Games or a World Cup, and as a group we are committed to delivering that. It's a fantastic achievement for the team, and for Wales.

"Having a home Commonwealth Games in the UK is always special, and we are really looking forward to regrouping in the summer to start our preparations, ahead of what I'm sure will be a spectacular event."

Wales Netball's CEO Vicki Sutton added: "The confirmation of our place in the 2022 Commonwealth Games is such positive news for the netball family here in Wales.

"To be able to watch such a talented group of athletes and management compete on the world stage will be a source of much pride for all those who play, administrate and watch our sport."