Guthrie captained the Roses 20 times, including throughout the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool

England Roses captain Serena Guthrie has announced her pregnancy and subsequent retirement from netball.

Guthrie, 32, was set to captain the Roses as they try to retain their Commonwealth title in Birmingham this summer.

It marks the end of an illustrious 15-year career in which Guthrie won 110 England caps and played at three World Cups and two Commonwealth Games.

She has not featured for her domestic side Team Bath this season.

Guthrie, a Jersey-born mid-courter, is widely recognised as one of the greatest in the game and began her international career at 18.

In the past year, she has led her side to a series victory over New Zealand in Christchurch, beat Jamaica in a three-match series and, most recently, finished second to Australia in the Quad Series.

Guthrie was part of the side that won a dramatic and historic Commonwealth gold by beating hosts Australia on the Gold Coast in 2018 and also claimed a bronze medal at the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool.

"Being a mum is an amazing new chapter in my life and I'm really excited about what that's going to bring to me," said Guthrie.

"It's been an absolute pleasure and honour to have been able to play netball domestically and internationally for so long, working and playing alongside the most incredible group of athletes and staff along the way.

"It's been a real privilege to be the Roses captain for as long as I have and I want to thank everyone for their support in helping to make my journey in netball so special."

England head coach Jess Thirlby may have a replacement in mind for Guthrie at this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, but her energy, leadership and versatility to play in multiple positions will be missed.

Paying tribute, Thirlby said: "As Serena embarks on the next chapter of her life she leaves her DNA across this exciting Roses team and in her own, very special way has helped to ready the team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

"Not only is Serena one of the most well-respected netballers across the global landscape but she is much loved by the fans and her team-mates and it has always been her character, charisma and free spirited outlook on life that has translated on to the court in how she performs which has drawn so many people into the game.

"Her legacy will continue to live on in generations of players to come, such is the impact she has had on and beyond the court."

England Netball chief executive Fran Connolly said Guthrie had "helped take our national game to new heights on the world stage".

She added: "As an athlete, a role model and ambassador for the game Serena has inspired a whole generation of netballers of all ages to play and follow our sport."

Alongside her distinguished international record, Guthrie is a four-time Superleague winner with Bath, securing the title in 2007 during her first season.

She followed that with more success in 2009, 2010 and 2013, before heading to New Zealand to play for Northern Mystics and then Australia's Suncorp Super Netball league where she played for Sydney-based Giants.

Guthrie's last game in the blue and gold of Bath was the 2021 Superleague Grand Final, where they were just pipped to the title by Loughborough Lightning.

Guthrie also has an MBE which she received in 2020 for services to netball.

She shared her news with Roses and Bath team-mates earlier this week and will continue to receive support from the medical and performance teams in the coming months as she prepares for the arrival of her first child.