London Pulse have the Superleague's best defensive record

London Pulse held their top-four spot with a 58-44 win over Leeds Rhinos as two Superleague games were postponed.

Team Bath were set to face Saracens Mavericks and Strathclyde Sirens should have played Severn Stars on Friday, but both were cancelled because of Covid-19 cases.

Unbeaten sides Manchester Thunder and Loughborough Lightning face each other on Monday.

Celtic Dragons will also play Surrey Storm.

It was announced on Thursday that both Friday's Superleague games would be postponed after a rise in Covid cases in the Bath and Stars camps.

Several teams have been affected by increased infection rates with players missing from squads most weeks. This is the second time matches have had to be postponed, after Rhinos were unable to play their game against Lightning on the opening weekend.

In the only match of the weekend to be played so far, Rhinos struggled to get going against a Pulse side determined to show their top-four credentials.

Rhinos made the semi-finals in their debut season last year, but a heavy 18-9 defeat in the third quarter left them with too much to do and Pulse charged on to stay comfortably inside the top four with seven wins from 10.

Pulse head coach Sam Bird said her side are setting themselves "higher targets" to secure a place in the semi-final, adding that she thinks she has "a stronger squad of 12 here than any other 12 in the league".

Thunder meet Lightning

As the Superleague reaches its halfway point, the two remaining unbeaten sides in the league meet in a showdown at the top of the table on Monday.

Thunder - who have the league's best attacking record, scoring more than 70 goals four times - beat reigning champions Lightning in both last season's games.

Lightning possess attacking prowess of their own in Ugandan shooter Mary Cholhok, who has scored 371 of Lightning's 510 goals, but will come under pressure from experienced defender Kerry Almond and South African goal defence Shadine van der Merwe, who seems to have slotted into her role at Thunder with ease.

Key match-ups are also set to emerge in the middle of the court as Thunder's Laura Malcolm and Natalie Metcalf come up against Lightning's Natalie Panagarry and Beth Cobden - a battle England head coach Jess Thirlby will be keeping an eye on as she aims to fill the gap in the Roses squad left by mid-courter Serena Guthrie.

Fixtures & results

Round 10

Friday, 25 March

Team Bath v Saracens Mavericks [Postponed]

Strathclyde Sirens v Severn Stars [Postponed]

Saturday, 26 March

Leeds Rhinos 44-58 London Pulse

Monday, 28 March

Loughborough Lightning v Manchester Thunder

Celtic Dragons v Surrey Storm