Since winning gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games England have won bronze at the 2019 World Cup and were runners-up to Australia in the 2022 Quad Series

England head coach Jess Thirlby has named the 24 athletes in the Roses training programme for 2022-23, as they prepare to defend their Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham.

Twelve players will be chosen from the 24-player squad to represent England at the Games in July.

Thirlby said she is "getting closer" to making a final decision.

Veterans Geva Mentor and Jade Clarke return to the programme alongside new additions Alice Harvey and Ellie Rattu.

The 12-strong squad for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham is not expected to be announced until at least June - after the Roses have finished their respective domestic seasons and joined up for training camps.

"Given how close we're getting to the tournament of course we're getting closer to a decision - it will be a handful of things to be decided over the coming weeks," she told BBC Sport.

Thirlby said she is "transparent" with the group and while there are names on the list who will expect to be included in the Commonwealth squad, form is being taken into consideration.

"If people are performing well, everybody has an opportunity - we are open to including players that we feel have put in consistent performances across their domestic competitions and we will look to reward that. I don't like to close the door on anybody," she said.

Thirlby said the group have not been rocked by the news that their captain and prolific mid-courter Serena Guthrie is retiring to have a baby, but have used it as motivation to "galvanise" the squad and remind themselves that they should never rely on the talent of one player.

"If we want repeated success we need to have a constant pipeline of talent. While the timing is challenging there is nothing more we could've done in readying this group to step up - it's a brilliant opportunity to show everyone the depth that we've got," she said.

Thirlby said she is "spoilt for choice" as to who will replace Guthrie as captain.

Natalie Metcalf and Laura Malcolm are stand-out leaders within the group, along with Mentor and Jo Harten, who captain their respective club sides.

Six of the 24 players ply their trade in Australia and New Zealand while 19 have maintained their position in the full-time programme from last year, with the five new additions elevated from the Futures programme or drafted straight into the top level.

Sixteen athletes are included in the Roses Futures programme, a rung on the ladder designed to develop players into full-time Roses athletes, more than double the number from last year.

"Hopefully this group can put us in a good position short-term for our campaign in Birmingham but also into the World Cup and next cycle - this is a fantastic group that gives us that opportunity," said Thirlby.

'It's nerve-racking, but always an honour'

Mid-courter Beth Cobden hopes to recreate the magic of helping her side to win Commonwealth gold in 2018 by making the 12 for Birmingham.

"It's always nerve-wracking [waiting to find out] but it's always an honour and such a privilege to be part of the programme," she told BBC Sport.

The 29-year-old, who plays for Loughborough Lightning, missed out on the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool after sustaining a third anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Cobden said: "I didn't think I'd get back to where I am so it makes me appreciate everything more - but I'm in a place where I don't really think about it."

The wing-defence, who has 35 Roses caps, makes up the middle ground between highly experienced players such as Clarke, England's most capped player ever, and new arrivals such as London Pulse's Funmi Fadoju and Zara Everitt.

"We have so many amazing senior players who have been around the block and they set such a good example but we've also got some really exciting new talent coming in - it keeps everyone on their toes," said Cobden.

She added that Thirlby often "keeps her cards close to her chest" when it comes to selection but that it has created competition for places because "you've got to prove yourself".

"No one knows still [who will make the Commonwealth Games squad] but I think that makes it even better for everyone playing better and keep everyone performing well," added Cobden.

Full squad: Imogen Allison, Eleanor Cardwell, Ella Clark, Jade Clarke, Beth Cobden, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis, Zara Everitt, Funmi Fadoju, George Fisher, Stacey Francis-Bayman, Layla Guscoth, Jo Harten, Alice Harvey, Helen Housby, Hannah Joseph, Laura Malcolm, Geva Mentor, Natalie Metcalf, Natalie Panagarry, Razia Quashie, Ellie Rattu, Olivia Tchine, Eboni Usoro-Brown, Fran Williams