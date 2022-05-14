Last updated on .From the section Netball

Mavericks had lost their previous four games but have now won their last eight meetings against Storm

Saracens Mavericks drew level with Team Bath after beating fellow top-four contenders Surrey Storm 54-50 in round 18 of the Netball Superleague.

London Pulse held onto their third place with a 57-41 victory over Strathclyde Sirens.

Meanwhile, last year's champions Loughborough Lightning beat Wasps 54-52.

Mavericks will face Manchester Thunder on Sunday while Leeds Rhinos host Severn Stars.

Should Thunder beat Mavericks and maintain their unbeaten run, Team Bath will have the opportunity to strengthen their position in fourth on Monday when they face Celtic Dragons.

Mavericks were bolstered last week by the return of Ine-Mari Venter, who was injured in Round Seven, and the shooter scored 28 goals against Storm when she came on just before half-time.

The South African was dynamic in the circle and helped to settle her side to come from behind and defeat Storm for the second time this season.

Pulse's victory means they look to have third place all but wrapped up, sitting nine points clear of fourth-place Bath with three games to go.

Lightning and Wasps played out a tight match but the Loughborough side, who have already secured their semi-final spot, showed their class and held their own to inflict Wasps' first defeat in four games.

Results

Round 18

Saturday, 14 May

Saracens Mavericks 54-50 Surrey Storm

Strathclyde Sirens 41-57 London Pulse

Wasps 52-54 Loughborough Lightning

Sunday, 15 May

Manchester Thunder v Saracens Mavericks (17:00 BST)

Monday, 16 May

Leeds Rhinos v Severn Stars (17:30 BST)

Celtic Dragons v Team Bath (19:00 BST)