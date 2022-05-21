Last updated on .From the section Netball

Bath have now reached the semi-finals for six consecutive seasons but the final only once in that time

Team Bath secured the fourth Superleague semi-final place after they beat Wasps 43-41 and Saracens Mavericks lost 62-58 to Leeds Rhinos.

Mavericks needed to win to stay in contention and beat Bath next week by a significant goal difference to progress to the semi-finals.

Mavericks have been just outside the top four for four successive seasons.

Manchester Thunder, Loughborough Lightning and London Pulse make up the four spots.

Bath's tight victory over Wasps on Friday put last year's semi-finalists Rhinos out of the picture for top-four places, despite Saturday's victory over Mavericks, who were unable to take the semi-final race to a final-day decider.

Elsewhere, Celtic Dragons lost out to Strathclyde Sirens in their last home game of the season, falling to a 51-40 defeat.

Pulse, who will face unbeaten Thunder on Monday, beat Surrey Storm 45-38 in a tight game which saw the London side pull away in the final quarter.

Lightning played out a comfortable 66-46 victory over bottom side Severn Stars.

The final round of the Superleague begins on Friday, 27 May before the semi-finals on Friday, 3 June.

'Where did it go wrong?'

Mavericks were down by seven goals at half-time against Rhinos but managed to win the third quarter, and at times in the final quarter looked like they could incite a comeback, but the surge was too little, too late.

That lack of consistency caused head coach Kat Ratnapala to tell Sky Sports the game "summed up our season".

Mavericks have won just one game in their past seven, struggling to string together any significant run of results and stumbling in games, giving up leads or not taking chances when presented with them.

"We didn't take key moments and there were times where we had turnover but didn't take our opportunities, so I'm really disappointed and the girls are too," Ratnapala said.

Although their top-four bid has been mathematically possible until this week, Mavericks may look to their loss to Sirens in round 17, which was the final defeat in a run of four, as the point that a semi-final place slipped away.

Ratnapala said she has questioned "where did it go wrong?" but added that "consistency has ultimately let us down so there's lots of reflections - we still have one more game to play so we will discuss that after the last game".

Results

Round 19

Friday, 20 May

Team Bath 43-41 Wasps

Saturday, 21 May

Leeds Rhinos 62-58 Saracens Mavericks

Celtic Dragons 40-51 Strathclyde Sirens

Loughborough Lightning 66-46 Severn Stars

Surrey Storm 38-45 London Pulse

Monday, 23 May

London Pulse v Manchester Thunder (17:30 BST)