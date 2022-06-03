Cardwell has spent the majority of her career with Thunder, helping them to lift the Superleague trophy in 2012, 2014 and 2019

Manchester Thunder have "clicked" this season says Eleanor Cardwell as they prepare to host Team Bath in the semi-finals of the Netball Superleague.

Thunder won all 20 of their league games to finish top of the table.

"It's one of the best teams I've been involved with, it's a great environment to be part of," said 27-year-old goal attack Cardwell.

The England international has scored 584 goals and has been named fans and players' player of the season.

Last season's final and semi-finals were all played at the Copper Box because of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, this year, the league's top two have been handed home advantage for the semi-finals, so Thunder will host Bath at Belle Vue, with Friday's match starting at 18:30 BST.

And Cardwell is hoping the camaraderie that propelled them to a perfect league season will take them to Sunday's final in London.

"This has been one of the nicest seasons, each and every one of the girls is so lovely and we've all clicked really well," she said.

Even new arrivals, fellow England player Natalie Metcalf and South African international Shadine van der Merwe, have "slotted in" with ease, according to Cardwell.

Thunder comfortably beat Bath on home soil at the start of May, winning their league game 66-45 after edging a closer away game 57-53 earlier in the season.

"You always want to win every game obviously but that wasn't a target for us. Going into the last five games towards the end we were thinking 'OK we could do this'," she said.

The sides have met in three semi-finals with Bath winning last year, while Thunder triumphed in 2019 and 2016.

Thunder secured their place in the semi-finals with six games to go and Cardwell said that did "take the pressure off" for them to strive to achieve other targets.

Thunder set that record for most goals scored in a Superleague game when they bagged 80 against Surrey Storm - they broke their own record a week later, scoring 88 against Wasps, an average of a goal every 40 seconds.

Scoring 584 goals in one season is an achievement any shooter would be proud of, but many of Cardwell's goals have come from her favoured position of goal attack, a traditionally lower scoring but more mobile position, while the goal shooter nets the lions share of goals.

Cardwell finished fourth on the league's list, with Storm's Proscovia Peace leading the way on 853 and Thunder's Joyce Mvula in second with 707.

"I have a good connection with everyone in attack - the connection with Nat [Metcalf] and Lois [Pearson] has been amazing but also with Joyce. She is a great holding shooter but me being able to come in there and take some of the volume off her has worked really well.

"If they [the opponent] are trying to focus on Joyce then my job is to get in that circle and shoot some goals. It's great that the team have the confidence in me to do that," she added.

'Working for something further than the final'

With selection for this summer's Commonwealth Games looming, it is the connection with fellow Rose Metcalf that England head coach Jess Thirlby will be watching with a keen eye.

Along with mid-courter Laura Malcolm, who has also been prolific for Thunder this season, Metcalf and Cardwell have combined with an almost telepathic ease, one which will surely not be ignored by the England coach.

Cardwell said she is "nervous" but feels she has put her "best foot forward" to show Thirlby what she can do.

"We've been chatting with Jess along the way, getting feedback from her and seeing what we need as a unit and trying to get some confidence knowing that we're working for something further than just finals."

Loughborough Lightning take on London Pulse in Friday's second semi-final at 20:00 before Sunday's Grand Final in London.