Netball Superleague 2022: London Pulse & Bath win in final round
Last updated on .From the section Netball
London Pulse and Team Bath warmed up for the semi-finals with final-round victories in the regular Superleague season.
Pulse beat Leeds Rhinos 52-45 and Team Bath won 59-46 against Saracens Mavericks.
The top four had already been decided in round 19.
Manchester Thunder face Bath, while Loughborough Lightning take on Pulse in the semi-finals on Friday, 3 June, before the Grand Final on 5 June.
Bath, who this week announced Asha Francis as their new head coach for next season, led for much of the first half against Mavericks, but scored just five goals in 10 minutes in the second quarter and only took a two-goal lead into half-time.
Bath, though, extended their lead to an impressive 15 after the third quarter, eventually cruising to a comfortable victory over the London-based side, who have not made the semi-finals since 2016.
Outgoing Bath head coach Anna Stembridge said: "We are very focused on this campaign. The gloves are off and we're looking forward to a great opportunity to face Thunder in the semi-final. You can never take finals for granted."
Wasps and Surrey Storm also secured wins.
Wasps beat Strathclyde Sirens 42-41 on Friday to squeeze past their hosts in the table, but Sirens face Severn Stars in their last match on Sunday and could move back up to eighth with success.
Storm inflicted Celtic Dragons' 17th loss of the season, with a 58-52 victory.
Leaders Thunder face second-placed Lightning on Monday in the last game of the regular season.
Results
Round 20
Friday, 27 May
Strathclyde Sirens 41-42 Wasps
Saturday, 28 May
London Pulse 52-45 Leeds Rhinos
Saracens Mavericks 46-59 Team Bath
Surrey Storm 58-52 Celtic Dragons
Sunday, 29 May
Severn Stars v Strathclyde Sirens (15:00 BST)
Monday, 30 May
Manchester Thunder v Loughborough Lightning (19:00 BST)
|Vitality Netball Superleague table 2022
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|For
|Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|Manchester Thunder
|19
|19
|0
|0
|1314
|998
|316
|57
|Loughborough Lightning
|19
|18
|0
|1
|1164
|958
|206
|54
|London Pulse
|20
|14
|0
|6
|1020
|929
|91
|42
|Team Bath
|20
|12
|0
|8
|1062
|985
|77
|36
|Saracens Mavericks
|20
|9
|0
|11
|1071
|1073
|-2
|27
|Leeds Rhinos
|20
|9
|0
|11
|1019
|1146
|-127
|27
|Surrey Storm
|20
|8
|0
|12
|1088
|1163
|-75
|24
|Wasps
|20
|7
|0
|13
|998
|1068
|-70
|21
|Strathclyde Sirens
|19
|6
|0
|13
|922
|993
|-71
|18
|Celtic Dragons
|20
|3
|0
|17
|955
|1106
|-151
|9
|Severn Stars
|19
|3
|0
|16
|914
|1108
|-194
|9