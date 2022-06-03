Last updated on .From the section Netball

Thunder and Lightning have never faced each other in a Grand Final

Loughborough Lightning will defend their Superleague title against three-time champions Manchester Thunder in Sunday's Grand Final at the Copper Box.

Unbeaten Thunder overcame five-time champions Team Bath 64-54 in their semi-final.

Lightning's professional 56-44 performance saw off semi-final newcomers London Pulse.

Thunder finished first in the table in the regular season with Lightning second.

Thunder, who were without South African defender Shadine van der Merwe through injury, trailed by one goal after the first quarter but showed their class in the second to take a five-goal lead into half-time.

A dominant shooting performance from attack duo Eleanor Cardwell and Joyce Mvula was enough for Thunder to continue their perfect season having won all 20 of their league games.

Thunder, who lost to Bath in last year's semi-final, are aiming for their first Superleague title since 2019.

Pulse, featuring in their first semi-final, reached this stage through their fearless and feisty performances but Lightning, who were without a key player of their own in England Rose Beth Cobden, had too much for the London side.

Lightning, under new head coach Victoria Burgess, took an early lead and used their experience to maintain a cool head and chip away at a young Pulse side.

Burgess told Sky Sports her side were "outstanding" in all areas of the court, adding that the league loss to Thunder on Monday was more about "finding out some information" before a potential final against the Manchester side.

"The loss is parked but we set out a goal at the start of the season and we're on track with that goal so we're looking to push on and win it on Sunday," she said.

Thunder have beaten Lightning on both occasions in the regular season. They won 66-61 away from home and the then 71-63 on the last day of the regular season.

Bath and Pulse will face each other in the third-place play-off on Sunday before the Grand Final.