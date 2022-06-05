Close menu

Netball Superleague 2022: Manchester Thunder beat Loughborough Lightning to win title

By Jess AndersonBBC Sport at the Copper Box

Eleanor Cardwell receives ball against Loughborough Lightning
Thunder's Eleanor Cardwell won the fans and player's player of the season award

Manchester Thunder completed a perfect unbeaten season by winning the Superleague title, beating last year's champions Loughborough Lightning 60-53.

Lightning struggled to recover from a distressing injury to shooter Ella Clark inside the opening two minutes.

A composed Thunder maintained their lead throughout, despite a period of Lightning resurgence, buoyed by a noisy Copper Box crowd in the second half.

It is Thunder's fourth Superleague title.

More to follow.

