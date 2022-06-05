Netball Superleague 2022: Manchester Thunder beat Loughborough Lightning to win title
Manchester Thunder completed a perfect unbeaten season by winning the Superleague title, beating last year's champions Loughborough Lightning 60-53.
Lightning struggled to recover from a distressing injury to shooter Ella Clark inside the opening two minutes.
A composed Thunder maintained their lead throughout, despite a period of Lightning resurgence, buoyed by a noisy Copper Box crowd in the second half.
It is Thunder's fourth Superleague title.
