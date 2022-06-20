Last updated on .From the section Netball

Natalie Metcalf won gold with England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, the BBC Sport website & app.

Natalie Metcalf will take on the England captaincy for the team's Commonwealth Games title defence.

Metcalf, 29, replaces ex-skipper Serena Guthrie, who announced her pregnancy and retirement from netball in March.

Commonwealth Games debutantes Eleanor Cardwell, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis, Layla Guscoth and Laura Malcolm are in a 12-player England squad for the Games, which begin in Birmingham next month.

England shocked hosts Australia to win a first Commonwealth gold in 2018.

Seven players from that victorious side have once again been picked by head coach Jess Thirlby.

Shooter Helen Housby - who scored in the final second to secure the historic gold four years ago - is named alongside Jo Harten, who will be vice-captain.

Fellow gold medallists Jade Clarke and Beth Cobden are included as centre-court options, with Eboni Usoro-Brown among the defenders.

Geva Mentor will play in her sixth Commonwealth Games and Stacey Francis-Bayman, who was on a break from international netball when England won gold, completes the squad.

Thirlby has also named four reserve players - Imogen Allison, Funmi Fadoju, George Fisher and Hannah Joseph.

The netball will begin at Birmingham's NEC on Friday 29 July, with the final on Sunday 7 August.

Following their 2018 Commonwealth victory, England took bronze at a home World Cup in 2019.

More recently, they claimed a first series win in New Zealand in September 2021, before victory against Jamaica three months later and defeat against Australia in the Quad Series final in January 2022.

England's home-based players travelled to South Africa for a training camp on Sunday.

The five who play club netball abroad will join the team in Nottingham on 10 July once their domestic league seasons have finished.

England's Commonwealth Games netball squad

Eleanor Cardwell (GA, GS), Jade Clarke (C, WD), Beth Cobden (WD, C), Sophie Drakeford-Lewis (GA, WA), Stacey Francis-Bayman (GD, WD, GK), Layla Guscoth (GD, GK), Joanne Harten (GS, GA), Helen Housby (GA, GS), Laura Malcolm (WD, C, WA), Geva Mentor (GK, GD), Natalie Metcalf (capt - WA, GA), Eboni Usoro-Brown (GD, GK).

Reserves: Imogen Allison (WD, C), Funmi Fadoju (GD, GK, WD), George Fisher (GS, GA), Hannah Joseph (WA, C).