Celtic Dragons finished 10th of 11 sides in Netball Superleague in 2022

Celtic Dragons have announced they will play home games at Cardiff's House of Sport from the 2023 season onwards.

The Netball Superleague side have been based at the Sport Wales National Centre for the last 15 years.

But Dragons say the change of venue will see the capacity for home games jump from 600 to 1,100 fans.

"This move will be the next step in the evolution of the Celtic Dragons franchise," said Vicki Sutton, Dragons and Wales Netball's chief executive.

"I cannot wait to see the arena full of Dragons fans."