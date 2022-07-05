Stacey Francis-Bayman was first capped by England in 2010

England and West Coast Fever player Stacey Francis-Bayman has announced she will retire after the Commonwealth Games this summer.

The 34-year-old, who has 77 England caps, revealed the news after winning the Suncorp Super Netball title.

Francis-Bayman has bronze Commonwealth and World Cup medals.

"I feel incredibly content to be able to say, on my own terms and at what feels like the right time, that I have decided to retire," she said.

Francis-Bayman, who will retire both internationally and domestically, added: "I am so thankful for the people that I have met and the experiences I have had that have made me into the passionate, courageous, and honest woman that I am."

Birmingham-born Francis-Bayman will now take her final bow in the sport in her hometown at the Games, which are taking place in July and August.

She has played for the likes of the Yorkshire Jets, Surrey Storm and Bath - and was inducted into the University of Bath/Team Bath Hall of Fame for Sport in 2017.

Francis-Bayman claimed gold at the 2011 Fast5 Netball World Series.

She won bronze at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and at the 2011 and 2015 World Cups, but was on a break from international netball when the team won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, a title they aim to defend this summer.

Vitality Roses head coach Jess Thirlby said: "I would like to thank Stacey for her commitment to the game both on and beyond the court. She has always stayed true to who she is and I know will have and will continue to inspire so many. "