Allison (left) is the captain of Team Bath and used to play for Yorkshire Jets

Imogen Allison has been called up to England's squad for the Commonwealth Games after a calf injury ruled out Beth Cobden.

The 24-year-old was originally named as a reserve for the defending champions and had been training with the national squad at camps in South Africa and Nottingham.

"I'm still speechless about it to be honest," said Allison.

"I don't think words could describe how excited I am."

Allison, who plays wing defence, led her club side Bath to a top-four finish in the 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague and has been patiently been waiting for a chance to make her international breakthrough.

England head coach Jess Thirlby said: "Circumstances have obviously led to an opportunity for Imogen. She joins with four other Commonwealth Games debutants, which is super exciting for her.

"She has been one of our young, up and coming stars over the last couple of years and this is a fantastic reward for the effort and progress she's made over the past few seasons."

In 2018, England beat Australia 52-51 in a gripping final on the Gold Coast, with 29-year-old Cobden part of the side.

England start their Commonwealth Games defence on Friday 29 July against Trinidad and Tobago at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham.