Last updated on .From the section Netball

Nia Jones has also represented Wales at football and played for Cardiff City,

Wales international Nia Jones, Lefébre Rademan and Kat Short have left Superleague side Celtic Dragons.

Jones, last season's captain, is "exploring other netball opportunities for the 2023 season" while Short is pursuing her medical career.

Rademan will take a break after sustaining an injury at the recent Commonwealth Games.

"We would like to thank Nia, Lefébre, and Kat for their contributions to Dragons this season," the club said.

"We wish you all the best of luck in the next chapter of your journey."

Dragons say they will announce their squad for the 2023 season in early September.

Rademan had committed to the club for the 2023 season but will now return to her native South Africa to recover from injury.

"Sadly, after sustaining an ACL injury in the final game at Birmingham Commonwealth Games, this means I will be unable to return to Dragons for the VNSL season as previously planned," Rademan said.

"Even though I'm sad not to be returning, I know the girls are in good hands and I will be supporting them from South Africa whilst I work hard on my rehab and getting back on court."