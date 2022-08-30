Last updated on .From the section Netball

Bethan Dyke helped Wales finish eighth at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Wales centre Bethan Dyke has joined Team Bath for the 2023 netball Superleague season.

The 27-year-old has previously played for Celtic Dragons and Severn Stars.

Bath finished fourth in the 2022 campaign and head coach Asha Francis expects Dyke to shine next year.

"I watched Bethan in the Commonwealth Games and am really excited about what she is going to bring," Francis told the Team Bath website.

"I spoke to [former Stars coach] Melissa Bessell to find out more about who Bethan is and she spoke really highly about how hard she works and what a great person she would be for the culture of the club.

"I also asked, as I did around all the players, what they would be like if they were on the bench and Melissa said 'she won't be on the bench for you'."