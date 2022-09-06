Last updated on .From the section Netball

Chelsea Beard has a wealth of experience at both club and international level

Chelsea Beard (nee Lewis) has returned to Celtic Dragons for the 2023 season after playing for Team Bath and then spending time away from netball because of the birth of her two sons.

Zoe Matthewman is a new face in attack after earning her first Superleague deal, while Gabby Sinclair joins from Australian side Collingwood Magpies.

Georgia Rowe and Phillipa Yarranton return for the Welsh side.

"I am really excited to be back with the Dragons," Beard said.

"I've had a couple of seasons out, and I can't wait to get back into the netball environment and push myself and see what I can achieve with the squad."

Wales goal attack or goal shooter Beard made her debut for Dragons in 2010 and played for Netball Waitakere in New Zealand before returning to the Vitality Netball Superleague (VNSL) to play for Team Bath.

She is the partner of Wales, British and Irish Lions and Ospreys rugby union lock Adam Beard.

Dragons' midcourt positions will be filled by Shona O'Dwyer, Laura Rudland, Hannah Leighton, Clare Jones and Celyn Emanuel.

Jones, who is returning for her seventh season, said: "I couldn't turn down the opportunity to re-sign for Dragons, particularly after the promising season we had last year.

"We showcased an exciting style of netball that demonstrated our capability and I very much wanted to be a part of continuing to build on that."

In defence Dragons will choose from Annabel Roddy, Leila Thomas, Ally Housley, Shaquanda Greene-Noel and Millie Carter.

England international Housley is a new face as a Dragon for the coming campaign.

Nia Jones, Lefébre Rademan, and Kat Short have left Dragons since last season.

Dragons 2023 squad

Georgia Rowe, Chelsea Beard, Zoe Matthewman, Gabby Sinclair, Shona O'Dwyer, Laura Rudland, Hannah Leighton, Clare Jones, Annabel Roddy, Leila Thomas, Ally Housley, and Shaquanda Greene-Noel.

Training partners: Phillipa Yarranton, Celyn Emanuel, and Millie Carter.