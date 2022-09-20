Last updated on .From the section Netball

Jamaica beat New Zealand in the semi-finals of this year's Commonwealth Games before losing to Australia in the final

Jamaica coach Connie Francis has come out of retirement at the age of 54 to join a makeshift squad for this week's two-Test series in New Zealand.

Nurse Carla Borrego and Romelda Aiken-George, who gave birth to her first child six weeks ago, have also been added.

Francis issued an appeal for Jamaican players living in or near New Zealand to come forward for the games in Auckland after visa delays meant five of the initial 12-strong squad were unable to travel.

A squad of 10 is required for an official Test, with seven players on court.

Francis last played for Jamaica in 2003.

Borrego, 38, played alongside Francis when Jamaica won a bronze medal at the 2003 World Championships.

Borrego last played top-level netball in 2017 before returning to Australia, where she will take a week's leave from her nursing job.

Aiken-George, 33, currently plays for the Queensland Firebirds and helped Jamaica win bronze at the 2007 World Championships and the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Netball Jamaica president Tricia Robinson said: "This situation is very unusual and not desirable. But we believe that we must honour our obligations.

"The coaches and the players have been advised of the challenges and are on board to give their best, even if they have to play without reserves."

Jamaica, ranked third in the world, and New Zealand were set to meet for the Taini Jamison Trophy over a three-Test series, but the opening two Tests in Hamilton last weekend were cancelled because of the visa problems.

The final Test in Auckland on Wednesday became the first Test, with another game scheduled for Thursday.