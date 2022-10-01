Welsh Feathers 47-56 Uganda

Last updated on .From the section Netball

Uganda are ranked sixth in the world, two places above Welsh Feathers

Welsh Feathers lost their opening Test against Uganda 47-56 at the House of Sport in Cardiff.

Sara Moore's side led 16-11 after the first quarter but the She Cranes had pulled it back to 26-26 by the end of the second.

Uganda, ranked two places above Wales in the world in sixth, then stretched away to win the game.

The second Test takes place on Sunday, Feathers' last competitive game before the World Cup qualifiers in Glasgow.

The event in Scotland on 12-16 October 2022 at Emirates Arena, Glasgow, are the fourth of five qualifiers for the Netball World Cup 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa.