England's Eleanor Cardwell caused plenty of problems for the Uganda defence

England wrapped up the series victory over Uganda with a 53-45 win in game two of the three-match series at the Copper Box in London.

Jess Thirlby's young side put in a strong third-quarter performance to lay the platform for victory.

"For a young, inexperienced team to get a series win on home soil, I can't be more proud of the commitment," the coach told Sky Sports.

The third game of the series takes place at the same venue on Sunday.

Having beaten the She Cranes 60-51 in Thursday's opening game in Nottingham, England started game two strongly, creating space for themselves in the opening quarter, which they won 13-9.

Uganda stepped it up in the second quarter, as they did in game one, and cut the lead to 24-23 at the break.

England, who are building towards next year's World Cup in Cape Town, needed a strong start to the third quarter and they did it in style, showing greater speed and drive in attack and putting pressure on their opponents to open up a 43-33 advantage.

By then the damage was done and although Uganda kept trying to the end, England showed the greater ability with Fran Williams winning player of the match for leading the defensive challenge.

"It was a much stronger performance from us all the way through and we showed greater consistency," she said.

"There is so much exciting talent in front of me and it is great to be able to make the most of the opportunities I am getting, play my role and help other players shine too."