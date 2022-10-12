Last updated on .From the section Netball

Wales finished eighth at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Wales' netballers made a strong start to the World Cup qualifiers as Welsh Feathers outclassed Isle of Man 78-22 in Glasgow.

A 12-point lead after the first quarter had improved to 40-11 by half-time.

That allowed Feathers to test a new combination up front, with Sari Watkins coming on at goal shooter and Phillipa Yarranton at goal attack.

Goal keeper Christina Shaw and goal defence Ella Powell-Davies also impressed in defence for the Welsh.

Welsh Feathers are one of six teams competing in the round-robin event, with the top two making it through to the 2023 World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

Sara Moore's side face Gibraltar on Thursday, then on successive days Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and then hosts Scotland on Sunday, 16 October.

Wales did not qualify for the 2019 tournament in Liverpool and are aiming not to miss out this time around.

Welsh Feathers squad:

Georgia Rowe, Suzy Drane (co-capt), Nia Jones (co-capt), Eleanor Watkins (nee Roberts),Bethan Dyke (vice-capt), Ella Powell-Davies (vice-capt), Phillipa Yarranton, Clare Jones (vice-capt), Lucy Howells, Sarie Watkins, Shona O'Dwyer, Christina Shaw. Travelling reserves: Holly Jones, Celyn Emanuel, Caris Morgan.