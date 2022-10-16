Last updated on .From the section Netball

Wales also defeated Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Scotland and Wales have both booked a place at next year's Netball World Cup in Cape Town in a European qualifying tournament in Glasgow.

The round-robin event, which had two spaces up for grabs, saw the unbeaten Welsh finishing top and the hosts coming in second.

Northern Ireland were third, above Isle of Man, Republic of Ireland and Gibraltar.

In the final match, Wales pipped the Scots 58-51 in a fine display.

The result comes just over two months on from a Welsh victory when the teams last met at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The South Africa event will be Scotland's 15th appearance at the tournament, while Wales' 14th outing comes after missing out on Liverpool in 2019.