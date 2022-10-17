Wasps won the second of their two titles in 2018

The Netball Players Association (NPA) says the situation at Super League side Wasps is "unprecedented" in the sport.

Wasps Holdings Limited, the holding company for Wasps men's and women's rugby teams, plus Wasps Netball, went into administration on Monday.

All members of the playing squads and staff have been made redundant and the NPA said the "impact" on the club is "yet to be fully understood".

Wasps won the Super League title in 2017, their debut season, and in 2018.

"This is unprecedented in our sport and we will learn and adapt to give the best support that we can," said the NPA, adding that it was "deeply saddened" by Monday's news.

In a statement, the organisation run and managed by current and retired netball players added: "We will continue conversations with England Netball and the wider netball community to try and find solutions for players where we can, and provide them with the individual support they may need in the coming weeks and months.

"All NPA members at Wasps have been contacted over the last few days and we will continue to offer them support."

Governing body England Netball said in a statement: "We had sincerely hoped that an appropriate solution could have been found to ensure the survival of Wasps Holdings Limited, and whilst we process exactly what this news means for the future of Wasps Netball, our thoughts are with the club, its players and their wider support team during this incredibly difficult time.

"We will continue to work together with all relevant parties including the Netball Players Association, and are committed to exploring solutions to protect netball opportunities at community, pathway and elite level."