Welsh Feathers are seeking a new national coach ahead of the 2023 World Cup in South Africa after Sara Moore moved into a new role with Wales Netball.

Moore has been national coach and head of elite performance and will now concentrate solely on the latter role.

The governing body says Moore's role is "evolving" with that purpose.

Moore will "seek to drive systemic change" in Wales and Celtic Dragons performance programmes.

Wales Netball stated: "Whilst we are saddened that Sara won't lead the Welsh Feathers at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa in 2023, we are delighted that she will remain a part of the senior leadership team here at Wales Netball and strategically oversee the campaign."

Moore said: "Whilst I am sad to be leaving this fantastic Welsh Feathers squad, I am sure that they will go on and achieve great things under the new head coach.

"This next step in my career will allow me to focus on ensuring that the future is brighter than ever for each of our Welsh Feathers athletes, and for our franchise and pathways.

"I am absolutely focused on driving performance netball further forward in Wales and having one focus as head of elite will allow me to do that much more effectively."